Funeral Mass for Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) George J. Snyder will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend both portions of the service.
“Sergeant Major.” This is how we knew him and how we will remember him.
Command Sergeant Major (Retired) George Joseph Snyder passed away Jan. 2, 2021, holding his wife Sharon’s hand while she sat by his side, where she always lovingly was, after 26 years of marriage. After 89 years of his sparkling blue eyes, sweet smile, and jovial sense of humor, we have lost a true American patriot — a man of integrity, deep faith, and abiding love for his family, friends, and country. Although his list of military awards is long and distinguished, George remained humble throughout. He possessed that rare quality which allowed him to talk to anyone — he never met a stranger.
George was born in 1931 to Alonzo Dominic and Rose Margurite (Ramcyzk) Snyder in the city of Oak Park, Illinois. He joined the U.S. Army at age 20 and served in the Korean War Conflict. George had a highly decorated 30-year military career and received many medals and commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, Expert Marksman, Meritorious Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal, to name a few. He also served as an honor guard in President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. His service to his country took him to many military bases throughout the world, including Korea, Japan, and Italy.
During one of his early assignments in Japan, George met his first wife, Linda. They were married for 39 years and had three children: Nancy (of Melbourne, Florida), Grace (of Austin, Texas), and Patricia (of Houston, Texas). Following Linda’s passing, George married Sharon Wade in 1994.
George was not defined by his highly decorated military career alone. He received his Bachelor’s degree in History from Cameron University in Lawton. He also enjoyed gardening, volksmarching, volunteering for Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton, domestic and international travel, and he received the most joy from being a host family to international Army officers during their training at Fort Sill. George served as president of the Holy Family Volksmarching Club for many years and completed volksmarches in all 50 states, as well as many countries. He resided in Lawton, for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Snyder; his three daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy and Don Simmons; Grace and Bob Wagner; Pat and Kevin Mitchell; his grandson, Ryan Wagner; five step-children: Kevin Cherry; Kimberly Woods; Bridget Hill; George Wade; and Rachel Thorson, in addition to 13 step-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com