Funeral mass for Command Sgt. Maj., US Army (retired) Edwin L. Moody, 91, of Lawton will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Mr. Moody passed away on Feb. 27, 2023 in Lawton.
Entombment will be held in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Edwin Lebaron Moody was born on March 19, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama. He was born to Edward and Helen (Davis) Moody. He was the second born of six siblings, Gertrude, Michael, Sarah, Phillip, Paul and Arthur. (They called him Bubba). He attended St. Peter Claver Catholic Intermediate School and graduated from the Pure Heart of Mary High School in 1949 in Mobile, AL. He was an alter boy for most of his young life. Edwin was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and served his country for 24 years. He met the love of his life, Anna Marie Wihr while stationed in Nurnberg, Germany in 1951. They were married on Oct. 10, 1958 and were stationed to Fort Ord (Seaside) California in 1960. Anna was a homemaker. She passed away on April 11, 2012 after 60 years together. They were known to the family as Oma and Opa. Edwin had a distinguished military career that included tours to Germany, two tours Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He was also stationed at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, and White Sands Missile range, New Mexico and had military assignments all over the United States. He proudly retired from the military on Aug. 31, 1975 with the rank of Command Sgt. Maj.
His military decorations include: Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, First Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal, Expert Infantry Badge, Valorous Unit Award, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, and American Defense Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster).
After retiring from the military, Edwin went to college and received the following degrees: Monterey Peninsula College, Associates in Arts (1975-1977), San Jose State University, Bachelor of Arts History (1977-1978), San Jose State University, Master of Arts History (1978-1980). After graduating, Edwin earned his teaching credentials in History and taught at Cypress High (Continuation School), Seaside High School, and Monterey High School in California. He was also a high school baseball and football coach. Throughout the years, he also enjoyed officiating football, basketball, baseball, and softball all around the Monterey Peninsula.
He is survived by his brothers: (Father) Michael Moody and Phillip Moody and wife, Margie; his daughters: Rosa Mize and Frances Warren and husband, Michael; four grandchildren: Anthony and wife, Renee; Edwin; Francis and Gary; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Brianna, Solomon, Danielle, Malia, Bianca, and Autumn; three great great-grandchildren: Kimberlie, Kaiden, and Jackson.
Edwin was a devoted servant of God all of his life. He attended St Francis Xavior Catholic Church in Seaside, California (1960-1998) and Holy Family Catholic Church after moving to Lawton to be closer to family from 1998 to present. His goals were to live well and help others. He was the kindest and most generous person one would ever meet. Edwin will always be remembered, loved and missed.