Funeral service for Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Allen Randall Stokes will be noon, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (Capt.) Tanya K. Bindernagel, Fort Sill, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that those attending the visitation and funeral to please wear masks and social distance when possible.
On Friday, July 30, 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Allen Randall Stokes took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in Heaven with our beloved Heavenly Father at 61 years old.
Allen was born on Aug. 10, 1959 in San Bernardino, California to Alexander and Joan (Jordan) Stokes. Allen joined the U.S. Army in 1977 and served his country valiantly for 27 years. He was a decorated and proud soldier who earned the Bronze Star Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Four Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Good Conduct medals and many other medals, badges and decorations throughout his proud military career.
On June 12, 1980 he married his beautiful loving wife, Marion Maxi Hofmann. They together raised their amazing son, Allen Randall Jr., a wonderful daughter, Novina Charlene and their awesome son, Marcus Randall. They raised their children on the military path in Germany, Washington, and finally retiring in Oklahoma in 2004 with the 2/5 FA HHB at Fort Sill. Allen received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. He began pursuing his dream of owning businesses like multiple Domino’s franchise locations in Oklahoma and partnered with Laugh Out Loud, after retiring from the U.S. Army. He also was involved in many community organizations. Allen was also very proud to have appeared in the movies “In the Army Now” and “The Tuskegee Airman”. He loved to watch football, basketball and other sports. He was an avid Raiders and Lakers fan. Allen loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he spoiled rotten. Allen was known for his funny tall tales and elaborate stories. His favorite phrase was, “It’s my story; let me tell it the way I want to.” He loved to joke, have fun and he was definitely the life of any party. Allen was a caring person who loved to give his time, talents and abilities for the good of others. He loved to dance, sing and praise his Father and we know he is enjoying his new position as God’s eternal hype man.
Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alexander and Joan Stokes, his brother, Alexander Stokes Jr., and sister, Dr. Julie Thomas.
Allen is survived by the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Marion; son Allen Jr. and wife Susan and their sons: Dereck, Devin and Dylan and granddaughters: Haislee and Haven; daughter, Novina and her husband Zachary Sampson and their four children: Mariah; Thomas; Ellianna and Mia, and son Marcus and his wife Mari and their two sons: Jack and Ezekiel; sister, Dr. Lillian Greene-Melendrez and husband Mark and their children and grandchildren; sister, Juliette and husband Chuck Andrzejczyk and their children and grandchildren, and brother, Tracy Stokes; father-in-law, Gunter Hofmann and wife Helga; sister-in-law, Sylvia and husband, Wolfgang Gumm and their sons; brother-in-law, Peter Hofmann and wife Antje and their son, and brother-in-law, Michél Hofmann and wife Carmen and their sons; dearest friends and pastors, Lonnie and Diana Hanson and countless other cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
