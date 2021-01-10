Word has been received of the death of Command Sgt. Maj. Jack T. Linville, 85 of Lawton.
Mr. Linville passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Lawton.
He will be laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jack was born on Aug. 17, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Lena Linville. He entered the United States Marine Corp in January 1955. He then changed to the United States Army in March of 1963. Jack was associated with the military for 27 years. He was a graduate of the Sergeant Major Academy and University of Texas at El Paso. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War where he received many awards including his highest award of the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and V Device for Valor. He retired in 1982 as a Command Sgt. Maj. On retirement he moved to South Australia and lived there for 9 years. He moved back to the Lawton area in 1990.
Jack has two daughters, Pauline Witt of Delta, Ohio & Christina Hall of Sydney Australia.
He married Judy S. Ryans on April 2, 2012. She passed away on Aug. 14, 2017. With Judy he gained 4 daughters: Kim Taylor, of Lawton; Lynn Ryans and James Martin, of Chattanooga; Tamra and David Brown of Indiahoma; and Kari and Michael Lombard, of Lawton.
Jack had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Violet Janney and three brothers: Bob, Dick, and Gene.
Jack loved spending his summers at the lake with Judy, family and friends. In the winter Jack and Judy would travel to places like Australia, Canada, Colorado, and Key West Florida.
His wife Judy had a saying when people departed: “Love You” and she meant it. And now I say it “Love you....”
