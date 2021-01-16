Memorial services for Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Ronald John Jarmuzek, age 76, of Lawton will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
CSM Ronald J. Jarmuzek passed away on January 10, 2021 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born on March 30, 1944, in Avon Township, Minnesota to Leo and Helen Jarmuzek. He joined the United States Army on August 8, 1962, at Minneapolis Minnesota, serving in Vietnam, Germany and numerous Conus Assignments. His awards include the Bronze Star, Army Service Medal, Over Seas Service Ribbon (3) Good Conduct Medal (8th award) Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (3rd OLC) Vietnam Service Medal (with 4 campaign) NCO Development Ribbon (5thaward) Drivers Mechanic Badge with bars, Expert Rifle Badge, and Air Assault Wings. He was a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy, Class 14, 1980. He retired at Fort Campbell Kentucky in August off 1986 with twenty-five years of service; he then worked at Fort Sill Civil Service (Commissary) until his retirement on June 23, 2007. He met and married Brigitte I Klima on September 19, 1965 in Ansbach Germany; she passed away on December 30, 1995. While traveling around the world, he met and later married Sadaphan Thongsuk, from Thailand. They were married on October 1, 2010 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Survivors include his wife of the home; two sons, Ronald T. Jermuzek and Tim N. Jarmuzek and their families of Nashville, Tennessee; one stepson, Moung Naijan and family; two stepdaughters, Pitsinee Naijan and Pronpak Naijan of Phitsanulok, Thailand; four grandchildren; a brother, Donnie Jarmuzek; three sisters, Dolores Voss, Marie Angulski and Ruth Rakotz, all of Minnesota along with many other relatives and friends He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Brigitte Jermuzek; one sister Carol and three brothers, Walter, Leo and David.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Ronald’s name to the Disabled American Veterans, 4704 Motif Manor, Lawton, OK. 73505
