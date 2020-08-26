Command Sergeant Major Frank Waller passed in peace on August 20, 2020. Going home to be with the Lord, his mother Hattie Mae Waller and his brother, James H. Waller. CSM Waller was born on March 23, 1932 to his parents, Hattie Mae Waller, and his father, Jessie Waller in West Blocton, Alabama.
CSM Waller attended elementary school at Mt. Olive Elementary School and middle school at West Blocton Middle School. He attended high school at Centerville High School, in Centerville Alabama.
Upon graduated in May of 1950, CSM Waller join the US Army on the 28th of August in 1950 during the Korean War and served three tours in Vietnam.
CSM Waller was a wonderful person and provided great leadership in the US Army that he served for 30 years. His Military Awards include: Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Thirteen Service Stars, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Unit Commendation with Third Award, Good Conduct Medal Eight Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Eight Overseas Service Bars, Sharpshooter (rifle M- 16), Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal with V Device, and Legion of Merit Award.
CSM Waller will be sadly missed by his lovely and beautiful wife of 47 years, Huong Waller.
Funeral services for CSM Frank Waller will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston with general viewing on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
