Colonel Kenneth Jay Davis, 86, of Albuquerque, NM died unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2023, during heart surgery in Albuquerque, NM.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at FRENCH-Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, with Msgr. Douglas Raun officiating. A burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, beginning promptly at 12:30 p.m.