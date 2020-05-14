Collis Allen Sr. was born June 7, 1938 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Robert Allen Sr. and Ardest Allen. He graduated from Dunbar High School where he was an all-around athlete. He then joined the United States Navy in May of 1956. He then met and married his wife Dorothy Jean Westbrook of Maywood, Illinois in 1958. Collis served as Senior Pastor of the Church of the Living God P.G.T. in Lawton, Oklahoma from October 1983. He was consecrated as Bishop in June 1996 and faithfully served until his passing on Sunday May 10, 2020.
Collis’s hobbies revolved around doing things in the outdoors. He loved to fish and even made his own fishing lures. He also enjoyed hunting and making his own shotgun shells. He enjoyed manicuring his yard too.
Collis is preceded in death by his father Robert Allen Sr., mother Ardest Allen, wife Dorothy Jean Allen, sister Clemmer Russell and sister Ernestine Titus.
Collis is survived by his son Collis Allen Jr. of Erie, Pennsylvania, daughter Brenda L. Allen of Lawton, Oklahoma, daughter Robbin Mitchell (Robert) of San Antonio, Texas, sister Ruth Brown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, sister Olli Jenkins (Herbert) of Lawton, Oklahoma, sister Dollie Cook (Dalton) of Lawton, Oklahoma, sister Jerl Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, brother Delbert Allen Sr. (Gwendolyn) of Lawton, Oklahoma, granddaughter Brandy Reed (James) of San Antonio, Texas, grandson Eric Allen (Dejuana) of Riverdale, Georgia, granddaughter Latrice Wade (Anthony) of McDonough, Georgia, granddaughter Saria Bentley of Marietta, Georgia, granddaughter Ashley Washington (Kenneth) of Longview, Texas, granddaughter Porsche’ Mitchell of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and twelve great grandchildren; Taryn, Jaylen Amani, Camryn, Ayden, Naomi, Chelsie, Isla, Jayden, Aryia, Kenneth Jr., Ivory, Christian.