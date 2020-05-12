Visitation Information for Collis Allen Sr., 81, Lawton, Oklahoma, Thursday May 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Whinery-Huddleston.
Mr. Allen died May 10, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 4:47 am
