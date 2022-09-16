INDIAHOMA — Funeral services for Colleta Irene Stoll will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Indiahoma United Methodist Church, Indiahoma, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Les J. Banks, pastor of First Baptist Church, Tipton, Oklahoma, and Daryl Perry, Indiahoma, Oklahoma, officiating.
Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, south of Indiahoma, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Colleta Irene Stoll, 91, Indiahoma, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Lawton. She was born south of Indiahoma on Oct. 23, 1930, to John Lloyd and Inez (Grantham) McLinn. She attended Indiahoma Schools where she graduated in 1949. She married Roy Stoll on Nov. 22, 1951, in Indiahoma. He preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1990. They made their home in Indiahoma except for a short time in Kansas while Roy was serving in the Army. Together they had two children, Patsy Ann, born July 18, 1954, and Terry Edward, born July 31, 1957. Colleta worked as a telephone operator during her younger years, before going to work for the United States Postal Service on March 11,1963 and retiring October 2, 1992. Colleta was an active member of the Indiahoma United Methodist Church. She enjoyed game night and hanging out with friends. She also loved going places and people watching. Her greatest Joy was spending time with her family, her best job though, was wife and mom.
Colleta is survived by her daughter Patsy Stoll, her son and daughter-in-law Terry and Carrol Stoll, grandsons, Phillip and wife Aleesa McGill and Kevin McGill, granddaughters, Samantha and husband Ben Strealy, Steffanie Stoll, great grandchildren, Connor, Ryan, Raiden, Rosalie, her brother Kenneth McLinn, her special nieces, Lisa and Deb, sister-in-law Rose Mary and husband Pete Kern, brothers-in-law, Ronnal and wife Cody Stoll, Russell and wife Susan Stoll, and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Inez, father Lloyd, step-mother, Bonnie, husband Roy, sisters and brothers-in-law, Deronda and Leon Hull, Collene and Harold Hunt, brothers and sisters-in-law, Delmar and Jackie McLinn, Garry and Juanita McLinn, sister-in-law JoAann McLinn, brothers-in-law, Phil Farley, Ralph Stoll, Richard Stoll, Roy V. Meyers, and sisters-in-law, Ruby Farley, Albernice Stoll and Rae Nell Meyers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Indiahoma United Methodist Church, PO Box 108, Indiahoma, Oklahoma 73552.