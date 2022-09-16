INDIAHOMA — Funeral services for Colleta Irene Stoll will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Indiahoma United Methodist Church, Indiahoma, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Les J. Banks, pastor of First Baptist Church, Tipton, Oklahoma, and Daryl Perry, Indiahoma, Oklahoma, officiating.

Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, south of Indiahoma, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

