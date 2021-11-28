A graveside service for Colleen Newton, 80, of Elgin, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Elgin Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
Colleen (Wallace) Newton was born Nov. 5, 1941 in Chillicothe, TX to Grady and Lois (Taylor) Wallace. She attended school in Ft. Worth, TX. In 1967, Colleen moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked in manufacturing companies while raising her four children. She married Glenn Jeffreys and the two moved to Elgin in 1978 where they made their home until he passed in 1984. Colleen married Patrick Newton in 1987. The two were married for 27 years when he passed away in 2014. She attended the Elgin Assembly of God Church until her health no longer allowed.
She is survived by two sons: Michael Mooneyham, of Lawton and London Jeffreys and his wife Jami, of Chickasha; two daughters: Deborah Gooden and her husband Kenneth, of Apache and Leah Ostrowski and Ervin James, of Lawton; 12 grandchildren: Eric, Jessica, Robert, Chris, Brandy, Michael, Tanna, Justin, Tabatha, Dusty, Chance, and Joshua; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Grady and Lois Wallace; her two husbands: Glenn Jeffreys and Patrick Newton; and one sister, Doris.