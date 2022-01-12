Funeral service for Colleen Beavers, 99, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home in Lawton.
Colleen Beavers, age 99, passed peacefully into Jesus’ arms Dec. 28, 2021.
Interment will be held at Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga.
Colleen Patton Beavers was born to Lexie McGuyre and Sydney Patton on Oct. 10, 1922 in the home near Chattanooga. She attended a one room school through the eighth grade with some of the teachers living in her home. In the seventh and eighth grade she and the teacher were the only ones in attendance, at times as most of the families in the community had moved away. She graduated from Chattanooga High School and attended Cameron College in Lawton. She worked for Boeing Aircraft in the Personnel Records department during World War II in Wichita, Kansas. She did volunteer Red Cross Nurse’s Aid work while in Wichita and Later in San Angelo, Texas. She worked as a secretary at Sam Houston State University for 25 years in the Housing and Music Department before retiring in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for 50 years. She was a charter member of the Huntsville Senior Adult Community Choir. She did volunteer work for the Restorative Justice Ministries for 17 years. She was one of 35 founding charter members of Covenant Fellowship Church. She traveled the world and most of the US. She is remembered by her love for Jesus, family, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Othol, Aubrey, Lloyd, Woodrow, Paul, Donnie and sister, Era Evans.
She is survived by three sons and one daughter: Sam Beavers of Lubbock, Texas; Dan Beavers and wife, Brenda of Picayune, Mississippi; Steve Beavers and wife, Debbie of Highland, Illinois and daughter Lisa Christenham of Papillion, Nebraska; two grandchildren: Ricky Beavers of Lubbock, Texas and Abigail Beavers of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.