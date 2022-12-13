Colleen Anna-Reginia Seely, entered Eternal Life on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born at Fort Bragg, NC, on Dec. 20, 1986, to Thomas and Karen (Minikel) Seely. She spent her childhood and early teen years traveling the United States and Germany, with her military family.

Colleen is survived by her beloved daughter, Chrissy; her mother and father; her brother and sister, Matt (Kellie) Minikel and Katie (Wes) Lloyd. She was the much loved Aunt of Kyle, Elise, Jacob, and Leslie; cherished niece of Terri, Chris (Heidi), John (Jodie) and Michael Minikel. She is also survived by many cousins and godparents, Margaret and Larry Jacks; her dearest friends, Angela, Tia, Crystal and Lori; and fiancé, Ryan D. Bennett.