Thunderstorms this morning, then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Colleen Anna-Reginia Seely, entered Eternal Life on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born at Fort Bragg, NC, on Dec. 20, 1986, to Thomas and Karen (Minikel) Seely. She spent her childhood and early teen years traveling the United States and Germany, with her military family.
Colleen is survived by her beloved daughter, Chrissy; her mother and father; her brother and sister, Matt (Kellie) Minikel and Katie (Wes) Lloyd. She was the much loved Aunt of Kyle, Elise, Jacob, and Leslie; cherished niece of Terri, Chris (Heidi), John (Jodie) and Michael Minikel. She is also survived by many cousins and godparents, Margaret and Larry Jacks; her dearest friends, Angela, Tia, Crystal and Lori; and fiancé, Ryan D. Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Red (Katie) Minikel; Aunt Mary; grandma, Judy Seely and Glen.
To know Colleen was to love her. She loved fiercely and unconditionally. If you were blessed enough to be loved by her, you felt like the luckiest person in the world. Spending time with her daughter, Chrissy gave her the greatest joy. They had the most fun riding around town, making videos, and shopping. She was her parent’s sweet little “Bubba.” During the last months of her life, she found a kindred spirit in Ryan, who brought out the best in her.
Catholic Mass will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church of Hopewell, VA on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203.