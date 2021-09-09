Funeral service for Coleen Rae Miller, 89, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church East with Rev. Doug Passmore officiating.
Coleen passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Miller was born on March 6, 1932 in Shattuck, to Leonard Amos Funk and Julia Estella (Leist) Miller. She grew up and attended school in Shattuck. She married David Charles Miller on Aug. 14, 1948. Coleen worked at the Public Service Company in Lawton for 21 years and was an active member of First Baptist Church East for many years volunteering in several different areas of the church.