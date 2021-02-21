Coleen Cavanagh Thompson passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, at the age of 96. Coleen was born to Julius Alva Ludrick and Lola Coats Ludrick on May 16, 1924 in Lawton. She was a 1942 graduate of Lawton High School and attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha. She then moved to Chicago to attend acting school.
Coleen married prominent Lawton attorney, Arthur L Cavanagh, on April 27, 1948. He preceded her in death in September of 1964. In 1967 she married Clarence A. Thompson of Illinois.
Coleen was the treasurer and director for First Federal Savings and Loan in Lawton until their takeover by Sooner Federal Savings and Loan, where she was named the first female on their board of directors. She was an avid golfer and world traveler. She enjoyed knitting, making over 1,200 caps for the newborn unit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She also enjoyed reading paperback novels, usually those of questionable integrity.
She is survived by son Charles Terrance Cavanagh of London, England; daughter Helen Denise Cavanagh of Tulsa and son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Reed Cavanagh and Dr. Victoria Korge of Hawaii. Coleen also has several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends whose company she adored.
She was preceded in death by two sisters: Betty Jean Ludrick Mahaffay of Lawton and Billy Ruth Ludrick Bowlby of Norman.
Contributions may be sent to the Lawton Public Schools Food for Kids program, Attn. Skyla Wright, P.O. Box 1009, Lawton Oklahoma, 73502 or to an organization of personal choice.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.