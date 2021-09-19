A service celebrating the life of Cole David James Stamps will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hiller officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cole David James Stamps passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Oklahoma City. He was born April 7, 1994, in Lawton. He grew up in Lawton, attending elementary school at Carriage Hills and was a 2012 graduate of MacArthur High School where he was a standout athlete. Cole was an all-area football player and played on the golf team while in high school. His love of golf never waned and he was an OU football fan.
Cole accepted a position with PENSKE Trucking in Oklahoma City and had several responsibilities. The job later took him to Tulsa where he met his longtime girlfriend, Ali Day. Cole later returned to Oklahoma City and at the time of his death worked for Spicer and Sandburg, Inc., an oil field supply company.
Cole’s love for family and his devotion to his friends will be forever missed. We will remember often his love for cooking and his desire to be everyone’s “Favorite” Chef!
Cole is survived by his mother, Cristina J. Wilson and husband Johnny, Lawton; his father, Kyle D. Stamps, Norman; his brother, Cameron Stamps, Oklahoma City; his girlfriend, Ali Day, Oklahoma City; maternal grandparents, Thomas Keola Forsythe and wife Jackie and James McCracken; paternal grandparents, Bill and Sharon Stamps; maternal great-grandmother, Sarah McCracken; extended family, Jerry and Susie Wilson, Bri Wilson and Brooke Wilson; as well as his aunts Kelly Stamps and Misty Neal; Uncle Ricky Hartline, cousins, Terin Stamps, Shayla Phillips, Neicko Williams, Nicholas Neal, Sara Martin, Shannon Barnard and Kevin Barnard.
He was preceded in death by his “Memaw”, Sue Ann McCracken, his Aunt, Tamara Figulski, his great-grandfather, William Stamps, his great grandmother, Genevieve “Gents” Stamps Latham, Granny and Grandpa Hartline, his great-grandfather, Hawk Alltizer, great-grandmother, Edna Alltizer and his great-grandfather, Ward McCracken.
