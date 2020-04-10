Colan Samuel Warner Jr.
Born: October 5, 1990 in Lawton, Ok
Deceased: April 3, 2020
His life was taken by another. He grew up in Meers, Ok. He attended Cache Public Schools and graduated from Cache High School, Class of 2009. He liked fishing and hiking. He loved his children, and would always stop to help anyone who asked. He was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
He is survived by his parents Colan Warner Sr. and Kimberly Warner of Meers, Ok. His children; Autumn Warner, Summer Warner, and Zachariah Warner. His sister;Amanda Love and her family. His brothers; Joshua and Jacob Warner. His Grandmothers Dorothy Warner and Connie Walker, and many aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Willard “Bill” Warner. His uncle Allen “sonny” Warner and Richard Thompson Jr. His Great Grandparents Charles “Chuck” Blandin and Belva Valeda Blandin.
We will always cherish the time we had with you.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM Monday April 13th 2020 at Mount Scott KCA Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.