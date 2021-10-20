Funeral Mass for Col. (Retired) Thomas “Pat” Tysdal will be at noon, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pat Tysdal was called to the Lord Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Pat, the son of Joseph Edmund and Helen Ida Tysdal was the fifth of 18 children. He was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Sturgis, S.D. and grew up on the family ranch in Red Owl, South Dakota east of Sturgis. He graduated from St. Martins Academy in 1953 and received his Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Science from Oklahoma University while he was serving in the military. Pat married the love of his life, Maria M. Neumann March 7, 1958 in Kitzingen, Germany and they remained married until her death in 2014. They were blessed with five children, Donald, Ronald, Tommy, Tena, and Cathy.
Pat was a devoted Catholic, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent 33 years in the military retiring in 1990 and then spent the next 26 years working for a defense contractor (TELOS, BAE, CACI) until his second retirement at 81 years old. His passion was his family to include his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prior to his passing, he wanted to take a trip back home to Sturgis, S.D. to visit his brother Russell’s grave and also to see his brothers and sisters. He was able to do that in early August. Along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his other passions include fishing and Oklahoma University sports.
Pat’s military service includes two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded his fifth Air medal for participating in aerial flight and combat, the purple heart (shrapnel in leg), and outstanding meritorious service award as operations training officer and the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam. He also had three tours in Germany (Bremerhaven, Schweinfurt, and Baumholder). He made such an impact as Deputy Community Commander in Baumholder, the community named a building after him. In the states, he was DOTD director, US Army Readiness Group, Field Artillery School, Command and General Staff School and Army War College. His military meritorious medals include the Soldiers medal, five bronze star, the purple heart, three meritorious medals, 5 air medals and three Army commendation medals.
Survivors include his children: Donald (Carolyn) Tysdal, Tuttle; Ronald (Marilyn) Tysdal, Sturgis, SD; Tommy (Barbara) Tysdal, Lawton; Tena Tysdal, Lawton; 10 grandchildren: April (Chris) Sinor; Donald Tysdal Jr.; Ryan (Tristan) Tysdal; Todd Tysdal; Matthew Tysdal; Tiffany Tysdal; Colton Tysdal; Lacey Jackson; Lorren Fritts; Racheal Jackson, and 14 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include four brothers: Pete; George; Jim; and Johnny Tysdal; four sisters: Sally Munger; Mary Jane Lenhard; Sandra Begley and Candice Tysdal.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Maria Tysdal; his daughter, Cathy Tysdal (Jackson); his parents; eight brothers: Clinton; Russell; Joe; Rudy; Jerry; Michael; Ole; and Tony and one sister, Betty.
