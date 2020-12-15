Funeral service for Col. (Retired) Stephen A. Glick will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Following the service, a committal with Full Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Col. (Ret) Glick, 86, of Lawton, died on Dec. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mask wearing and social distancing are required for those attending services.
Steve was born Sept. 3, 1934 in Junction City, KS to Lt. Col. (Retired) Arthur A. and Margaret Wayts Glick.
He spent his first years in Junction City, and then lived in the New Jersey area as the family supported his father’s training to serve the Army in the years of World War II. His parents moved to Europe in the years following the war and Steve went to boarding school at the Georgia Military Academy. Steve attended the Virginia Military Institute for one year and earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He graduated in the Class of 1957 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.
Col. (Ret) Glick spent his proud career in the Army as a Field Artillery Officer and served his country for 29 years in both wartime and peacetime. His tours included Vietnam, South Korea, Europe and in the United States. As a Captain, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. Steve served in Vietnam as a Major in the roles of Artillery Battalion Operations Officer and Executive Officer with the proud 1st Cavalry Division. Another indication of the bravery and selflessness of Col. (Ret) Glick while stationed at Fort Leavenworth, KS was his action without regard for his personal safety to enter and save the lives of a family from their burning apartment building. For this heroism he was awarded the prestigious Soldier’s Medal. Over his career Steve earned the Legion of Merit with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, the Soldier’s Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with 5 Numeral Devices and V Device for valor, the Army Commendation Medal with V Device for valor, the Valorous Unit Award, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab among his awards and decorations. His highlight and most rewarding troop assignment was as Battalion Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 28th Field Artillery in Ansbach, Germany where his Battalion earned unprecedented perfect scores during maneuver testing and inspections. Col. (Ret) Glick’s contributions to soldiers and units in the Army have had far-reaching impacts among those he served with and all who have felt his legacy!
While attending the Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course, Steve met Carol Anne Barnes. The couple married on Dec. 29, 1961. They had two children, daughter DeAnna and son David.
Following his retirement from the military he began a second career as President of Stoeger Industries in Hackensack, NJ for several years. This position gave him and Carol the opportunity to travel with his work to Bermuda, London, and Finland several times, and also saw him travel for work to Spain, Africa and South America. He then became President of Mossberg’s Maverick Arms with a factory and headquarters in Eagle Pass, TX.
Upon retirement from his post-Army career, Col. (Ret) Glick devoted himself to numerous associations and organizations, and stayed constantly busy with activities around Lawton. First and foremost, he was an active and devoted member of The First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, always looking for opportunities to serve his church such as by assisting with communion for the homebound. He was a past President and active member of the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Steve was devoted to the Boys and Girls Club along with the Salvation Army in Lawton. He was always a willing volunteer for activities like serving at pancake breakfasts or opportunities to teach children to fish. Dear to his heart was being a founding member of the West Point Society of Texoma and his continued connection to currently serving West Point alumni. His enduring love for quail hunting here in Oklahoma with his German Shorthaired Pointers always gave him great joy. Steve lived his life to the fullest, and his legacy will be part of the community forever.
Col. (Ret) Glick is survived by his loving wife Carol of Lawton; daughter DeAnna DeMoss [Lt. Col. (Ret) Jim] of Colorado Springs, CO and son Lt. Col. (Ret) David Glick of Seattle, WA; and grandsons: James DeMoss of Colorado Springs, CO and William Glick of Spokane, WA.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Col. (Ret) Steve Glick to the Veteran’s Service Center in Lawton at (580) 357-7280, to the Salvation Army in Lawton at (580) 355-1802, or to the charity of your choice.
