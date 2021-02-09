Funeral Mass for Col. (Retired) Ronald F. Ochis will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Col. (Retired) Ronald F. Ochis died January 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born Aug. 18, 1930 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Ben and Frances Ochis. He enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in 1947 and upon graduating from Eveleth High School in 1948, enlisted in the U.S. Army. He graduated Officer Candidate School in August 1951 and subsequently from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He later received an advanced degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia. During his career in the Army, Col. Ochis served in Korea, Germany, Vietnam, the Pentagon and in various other assignments throughout the continental United States and was awarded numerous U.S. and foreign military awards and decorations. He retired in February 1979.
Col. Ochis married Elisabeth R. Prosser on July 10, 1954 in Aliquippa, Pa. She died April 19, 1978. He subsequently married Wanda M. Ball on June 19, 1982. She predeceased him on February 11, 2008.
He worked for the University of Oklahoma at their management training school in Lawton from 1979 to 1982. He then worked as Vice President of Fort Sill National Bank, Fort Sill from 1983 to 1996.
Prior to and following his retirement from Fort Sill National Bank, Col. Ochis was active in various community organizations in Lawton, serving as a volunteer and board member. These organizations included: Hospice of Southwest Oklahoma, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Italian American Club of Southwest Oklahoma, Four Seasons Dance Club, Men’s Golf Group at Fort Sill, Lawton Public School Mentoring Program, City of Lawton Human Rights and Relations Commission, Military Order of World Wars, Military Officers Association of America, Lawton Philharmonic Board, Korean War Veterans Association, Infantry OCS Hall of Fame and Walk of Honor at the National Infantry Museum.
During his career Col. Ochis commanded units in the 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC, Company E, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regimental Combat Team, Korea and the 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, Vietnam. He was an instructor with the Company Tactics Committee, the Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia. Later he became Chief, Political Military Division, Headquarters Department of the Army. After his tour on the Army Staff, he spent three years on the Joint Staff as Executive Officer for the Deputy Director.
In April 1952, then Lt. Ochis, as a member of 120 volunteers of the 2nd Battalion, 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment, parachuted over ground zero, 1 ½ hours after an atomic weapon airburst was detonated after being dropped from a U.S. Air Force B-36 Bomber.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy A. Nahstoll, Athens, Ga; Karen L. and U.S. Navy Capt. (Retired) Richard Holloway, Fayetteville, Ga; and Kristin M. and Col. (Retired) Richard Orth, Mount Pleasant, SC; seven grandchildren: Christopher B. Nahstoll and wife Kate, Burlington, Vt; Kyle and Amanda Nahstoll, Watkinsville, Ga; Amanda Holloway, Jacksonville, Fl; Abigail White and Dr. Andrew White, Austin, Tx; Kevin, and Stephan Orth, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Specialist Matthew Orth, Fort Lee, Va; eight great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hayden, and Kinley Nahstoll, Caroline and Mary Parker Inman, Fletcher and Weaver White, and Allie Mae Nahstoll. Other survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Dorothy Ochis, Eagan, Mn; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Bruce Urbia, Eveleth, Mn; several nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Beth Ball, Lawton, and her children Morgan Eckhoff and Lilianne Glenn.
