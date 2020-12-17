Funeral service for Col. (Retired) Dannie W. Powell will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dannie’s cousin, Curtis Clark, Yukon officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Col. (Retired) Dannie W. Powell, 71, from Garland, Texas and formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Mesquite, Texas following a brief illness. Dannie was born July 20, 1949, in Lawton to Willard Cartee and Helen Marie (Clark) Powell. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. He later graduated from Oklahoma State University where he was a part of the ROTC program and received an award for the most honorable cadet in 1972. Dannie received his Master’s Degree in counseling from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1978. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves while working as a teacher, coach, and counselor at Eisenhower High School in Lawton and officiated football, wrestling, and baseball. He went Active Duty Reserves and began a full military career of almost 30 years until his retirement. He taught cadets while stationed in Ft. Carson, Colo., and was stationed in Alabama, two tours in Honolulu, Hawaii and finally retiring from the Army while working at The Pentagon in Washington D.C. in July of 2001. He spent his military years traveling all over the world in foreign affairs. While serving his country in the Army, Dannie received numerous awards and ribbons, some of those are, the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Award (5th Award), Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal (3rd award) and many others. Upon retirement he became the Senior Army Instructor for ROTC at W.W. Samuell High School in Dallas, Texas and retired from Dallas ISD after ten years of service in 2011. He absolutely loved his country and his family and began traveling and cruising the world through civilian eyes with his friends and family! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him!
Dannie is survived by his two sisters: Jeanie M. Hennessee and husband John P. of Elgin; and Wanda Halterman of Duncan; nieces and nephews: Paula Diehl and husband Donny; Dr. John Hennessee and wife Gina; Cindy McCarty and husband Danny; Jamie Knight; Lorie Sylvester and husband Mark; William Powell; Vanessa Hernandez and husband Odas; Earl Powell; Chuck Powell and wife Crystal; 28 great-nieces and nephews and 27 great great-nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Willard Douglas Powell and great great niece, Prestyn Reese Adamson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com