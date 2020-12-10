Funeral service for Col. (Retired) Dannie W. Powell will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Col. (Retired) Dannie W. Powell, 71, from Garland, Texas and formerly Lawton passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Mesquite, Texas.
