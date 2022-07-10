Funeral services for COL (AUS Retired) Ronald G. Honeycutt will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford, CCMH Hospice, Lawton officiating.
Entombment with military honors will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
COL Honeycutt, 80, Lawton, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 13, 1941 in Lawton, to A.C. and Ruth (Keever) Honeycutt. He married Beverly Ann Smith, daughter of Myron and Mary V. Smith on June 22, 1968 at the First Christian Church in Lawton. They were married 54 years. He met Beverly before going to Germany, and they corresponded while he was there. He was on active duty, serving with the US Army in Karlsruhe, Germany. He came back to Lawton and joined the US Army Reserves. He returned to Oklahoma State University to further his education towards his master’s degree in Industrial Arts, so he could become a teacher. After getting his master’s, he was hired as a teacher in 1964 at Central Junior High School in Lawton. He taught woodworking and math. Later he became the Director of Curriculum, Media Center Director and Librarian, before he retired after 34 years. He was one of the longest serving teachers in Central Junior High School history. He also retired from the military after serving for 30 years. He and Beverly lived their entire married life here in Lawton. They had no children, but they had three dogs, Holly, Prancer and Bella who gave them much joy.
Ron is survived by his wife Beverly of the home; a sister, Ann and husband Jon Fisher of Plano, Texas; a niece, Cherie and husband Jeff Landrum of Plano, Texas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Larry Salmon of Mooresville, North Carolina; nephew, Dan Willard of Lakewood, Colorado; cousins: Mary Ellen and husband Joe Kuntz of Rush Springs; Judy Keever of Apache and numerous others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Donald and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund or to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.