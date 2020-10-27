Cody Dan Collins, 41, of Hobart, Oklahoma passed away after a long battle of illnesses on October 22, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1979 in Elk City to Cara Lee (Cowherd) Collins Campbell-Salazar and Clinton (Chip) Eugene Collins Jr. Cody grew up and attended school in Hobart, graduating from Hobart High School in 1998. He liked riding around in the car, eating and drinking in restaurants, going to the movies with his Mom, Uncle Torry and Aunt Dye. Cody enjoyed lightening and loud thunderstorms, watching TV, staying in hotels and swimming in their hot tubs, puppets, and looking at himself in the mirror. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by grandparents: Dorothea Louise (Harland) and Loren Vernon Cowherd; Uncle Phil Loren Cowherd, Father Clinton (Chip) Collins, Jr., stepbrother Jamie Hinojosa and nephew Mathew Deines.
Survived by one sister Jessica Kelly (Campbell) & husband Richard Lee Alexander with children Richard (Lee) Jr., Lacey Joy, and Asher Mack all of Newton, Kansas. One brother Technical Sergeant Brandon Anthony Campbell of Destin, Florida. Aunts and Uncles, Carleys (Sue) (Cowherd) and Edward Poole Torrance (Torry) Cowherd of Elk City Ok, Dye-Anna (Cowherd) and Lee Chadrick of Hobart Ok. Cousins: Michael and Lindy Poole and family, Jeffrey and Rhonda Poole, Michael and Penny Chadrick and family, Jordan and Aaron Weber and family, and Joseph Chadrick. Step brothers and sisters, Sheena, Ruben, Michael, Linda ,Sylvia, Elizabeth, Eli and Eusebio. Numerous of nieces and nephewsFuneral: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, Washington Street Baptist Church, Hobart, Oklahoma
Interment: Elk City Cemetery, Elk City, Oklahoma