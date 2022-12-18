Word has been received of the death of Clyde Tilley, 82, of Apache.
Mr. Tilley passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Clyde was born on June 12, 1940 in Casa Grand Arizona to Ted and Gerline (Etter) Tilley. He grew up in Arizona where he attended school. His family were sharecroppers and they traveled throughout the Southern United States finding work. He served his country in the United States Army which brought him to the Lawton/Fort Sill area. Clyde married Sherry J. Carter and they made Lawton their home where Clyde was a Lawton Firefighter for over 10 years. He and Sherry also owned and operated Tri-Star Energy and All-Tel Phone Company. In 1984, they moved to San Antonio, Texas and in 1991 they moved to Arizona and later to Texas before returning to Lawton in 1996. He worked as a custodian for Lawton Public Schools from 1998 until June of this year when his health forced him to retire. Clyde enjoyed working and providing for his family. He worked with his son, remodeling houses and building fences and he enjoyed caring for his horses and spending time with his grandkids. Sherry passed away on Jan. 10, 2022.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Gail and Brian Lavoie, of Arizona; Karen Tilley, of Duncan; Sheila Lund and her husband, of Lawton; Deena Day, of Tulsa; Sheryl and Robert Rufo,of Sterling; Leonard Rhea, of Lawton; James and Ashley Martin, of Duncan, and Shad and Michelle Martin, of Lawton; his brothers and sisters: James and Linda Tilley; Leonard Tilley, and Ellen and Darrel Franklin; his grandchildren: Kindeal, Kassidy, Kristin, Heather, Rhealyn, Robbie, Annalisa, DeeDee, Tommy, Timmy, David, Morgan, Wyatt, Ethan, Hunter, Trent, and Tyler; his great-grandchildren; and great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, of 48 years, Sherry; and his sister, Barbara Tilley.
