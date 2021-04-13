Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Apache on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be a time of celebration held at the Cowboy Church of Apache on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Clyde Edwin Scammahorn passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. Always known as Ed, he was born on June 10, 1943 at Apache, to Clyde Leonard and Eulah Merle Scammahorn. Ed attended Apache Public Schools where he graduated high school in 1961. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education. Ed completed his Master’s Degree in Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Ed married Joyce Sechrist of Apache in 1966. The couple raised two children, Jodi and Monte. Ed and his family later welcomed Ricky Birch into their home. After college Ed became the Agricultural Education teacher at Broxton High School. He moved the family to Clinton as the new Ag Ed teacher, and eventually moved back to Apache to become the Principal of Boone Elementary School. Ed began farming wheat and cattle with brother, Gary at Apache and became the Farm Business Management instructor at Caddo-Kiowa Vocational Technical Center, where he later became an Administrator. Ed remained a farmer and rancher in the Apache area after retirement and for the remainder of his days. He was an active member of the Southwest Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, a lifetime member of the OSU Alumni Association, served as a 3rd-generation deacon at First Baptist Church of Apache, and 10 years on the Apache Farmer’s Co-op Board. He later became an active member of the Cowboy Church of Apache. He married Cheryl Adams of Lawton in 2010. Some of Ed’s greatest joys were his grandchildren and farming. He loved OSU football and held season tickets for several years. He and wife Cheryl enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, and Yellowstone. He embraced life and lived each day to its fullest. He was a great friend and mentor to many and a true picture of family, faith, hard work, and small-town America. He was a born-again Christian.
Ed was preceded in death by twin brother, Claude Scammahorn and sister, Donna Wainscott of Lawton, and his parents, Clyde and Merle Scammahorn of Apache.
He is survived by wife, Cheryl Scammahorn and her two children: Eddie Adams and wife, Michelle of Lawton and Blakley Kincanon and husband Bobby, of Amarillo, TX; brother, Gary Scammahorn and wife, Lana of Apache; brother Eugene Scammahorn and wife, Sherry of Plano, TX; daughter, Jodi Springer and husband David; son Monte Scammahorn and wife Rhonda; and Ricky Birch, all of Apache. Ed had seven grandchildren: Micah Birch, BJ Birch, Jordan Birch, Ethan Springer, Jake Springer, Avery Scammahorn, and Sadie Hollebeke.
