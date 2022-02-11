Funeral service for Clint Wilkins will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Casey Drew of First Baptist Church, Medicine Park officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Clint Wilkins, 49, Lawton, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Lawton. He was born Aug. 22, 1972 in Lawton to William Early and Renate (Winkmann) Wilkins. Clint Wilkins was born in Lawton, but also lived in several cities in Germany for six years while his father served in the military. Clint started playing football at the age of six, which became a passion that continued throughout his secondary school years, where he played the positions of linebacker and fullback. He attended Eisenhower Junior High and Elgin High School and graduated in 1991. After high school, he excelled in numerous departments at Goodyear throughout what turned out to be a 24-year career.
In August of 1998, his pride and joy, Ravyn Elaine Wilkins was born. He loved Ravyn with all his heart.
After being friends during their high school years, Clint reunited with Jeni Miller-LaFrance in October of 2017, where they created many lasting memories during their four-year relationship. Clint and his dad, Early, were best friends. They enjoyed watching football, fishing, hanging out at the Back Porch Drafthouse, and many other things. They loved each other so much.
He loved the outdoors, animals, and life. His greatest loves were cars and motorcycles. He loved to drive his ‘69 Camaro and his newest 1LE Camaro. His Harley Davidson was his passion. Clint and his motorcycle family would drive 400 miles to eat at his favorite barbecue place. The trips he took with his motorcycle friends were his favorite adventures of all time.
He loved every aspect of life, had a smile for everyone and never met a stranger. His big hugs were the absolute best.
He is survived by his father, Early Wilkins, Lawton; daughter, Ravyn Wilkins, Oklahoma City; fiancé, Jennifer LaFrance, Lawton; sister, Michelle Bennett, Colorado; brothers: Robert Bennett, North Carolina; Daniel Wilkins, Cannes, France, and Marc Wilkins, New York and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Renate Wilkins, brothers Johnny and Dennis Bennett, sister, Shirley Bennett, maternal grandparents Johanna and Walter Abramowicz, and paternal grandparents Ret. Col. James Eldridge Wilkins and Lillian B. Wilkins.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by going to www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com