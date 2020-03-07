Funeral Service for Clint Calfy, 46, Walters, OK., at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Kent Simpson officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Clinton Eugene Calfy was born May 27, 1973 in Lawton, OK and departed this life in Norman, OK on March 2, 2020 at the age of 46 years, 9 months and 6 days.
Clint grew up in Walters, OK. Through the years he has worked in the oilfield, did heat and air, worked for Calfy Backhoe Service, worked security and most recently did plumbing. He enjoyed OU Football, playing pool, he had the gift of gab, his personality was bigger than life, he enjoyed making people laugh and making others happy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty Calfy; his sister, Glenda Brown; and his biological father, Greg Mercado.
Survivors include 3 sons, Frankie John Ray Calfy of Calera, OK, Joshua Garrison of Calera and Derek Garison of Walters and their mother Melissa, with whom he shared a special relationship; his daughter, Tierney Jade Reahlyn Calfy of Midwest City, OK; 5 grandkids, Riley, Parker and Laiken Garison, Asher and Kylie Garison; 10 brothers and sisters, Cindy Lee of Pittsburg, TX, Sandra and Pete Laughlin of Bossier City, LA, Garlen and Cathy Calfy of Martins Mills, TX, Steve Calfy of Walters, Eric Abbey of California, Marsha and Cody Robbins of Shreveport, LA, Michele Kensling of Edmond, OK, Aubrey Mercado of Guthrie, OK, Katie Mercado of Anadarko, OK, and Garrel Gwoompi of Walters; many nieces and nephews, Amy, Chris, Bryan, Josh, Angela, Michelle, Kimberly, Kendall, Amber, Stephanie, Josh, Jacob, Logan, Olivia, Kimberly, Mitchell, Jaxon, Benjamin, Aaron, Jeremiah, Noah and Hannah; many other relatives and friends.