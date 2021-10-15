A celebration of life for Clifford Neal Quoyah, 77, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Tia-Piah Park at Lawton. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors presented by Comanche Indian Veterans Association and United States Air Force intermit at Highland Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Clifford was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. What a wonderful celebration he is having with his family in heaven and our Lord Jesus Christ. Clifford was a loving husband, daddy and grandpa. Clifford was full blooded Comanche of the Kotsotekas (Buffalo Eaters Band) and a descendant of Chief Mow-way. Clifford was born again Jan. 11, 1986 and became a member of the Mahsetky United Methodist Church of Apache. The late pastor R. L. Chandler and pastor Bill Littlesun were his spiritual leaders. He loved reading his Bible, praying and sharing his faith with his family, friends and others. He loved traveling, sports, technology and watching the UFC with his grandson Joshua. He loved watching the Wheel of Fortune after dinner with his family. He was an avid OU and Dallas Cowboy sports fan.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1944 at Wichita, Kansas to John Walter Quoyah and Blanche Tissichy. He grew up at Richard Spur. He helped raise his siblings. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in his younger years and then returned to Lawton to join the United States Air Force on Aug. 1, 1963 to Feb. 28, 1973 (a total of 9 years, 6 months and 28 days) earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served two tours to Vietnam, his first tour in 1966 at Osan Air Base, Korea AKA55 and in 1967 at Da Nang Air Base Vietnam. His awards include Air Force Commendation Metal, The Air Force Longevity Ribbon with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, The National Defense Service Metal, The Air Force Good Conduct Metal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, The Vietnam Service Metal, The Arm Forces Expeditionary Metal, The Vietnam Campaign Metal with 1960 Device, The Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and The Small Arms Expert Ribbon.
He met the love of his life Beverly Ann Big Bow on August 1968 and married her on Dec. 30, 1968 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill, as a Cable Splicing/Telecommunications Supervisor and retired after 20 years.
Clifford is preceded in death by his great grandparents: Yannyconny and Tiss-so-yo; his parents: John Walter Quoyah and Blanche Tissichy Quoyah; brothers: Tyrone Pahdapony; Walter Silcott Quoyah (Mokie); Truman Quoyah (Tree); Conroy Quoyah and a sister, Barbara Jean Allen; aunts: Helen (Waino) Quoyah; Daisy Tahahwah; Wanda Pewewardy; Elsie Tissichy and Neva Santiago; nephews: Sheldon Pahdacony and Allen Barnhart; niece, Tracy Renee Lanzot.
He survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Beverly Ann Quoyah; daughter, Pamela and Edmund Cordova of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Kelly and Ricky Banderas and grandchildren: Joshua Glancy and his companion Tae-Anya Preville and granddaughter, Ashley Faith Glancy all of the home. Special daughter Margie Tahdooahnippah and special nieces: Linda Minthorn and Cheona Barhydt; sister, Rita Jewel Sapcut Barnhart; special nieces Beth and Kimberlyn; nephews: Gaylon; Blu and Shawn; brother, Lawrence Quoyah and niece, Cara Dawn and nephew, Gabriel and many other family members.