Funeral service for Cletus White, 78, of Sterling, will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Cowboy Church of Apache. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. White passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at his home in Sterling, at the age of 78.
Cletus G. White was born June 30, 1942 in Sterling, to Glenn and Sylvia (Halbrooks) White. He was raised in Sterling, working with his family on their dairy farm. He attended and graduated from Sterling High School. Cletus did many jobs while working toward his goal of ranching. He had many stories he told about working for the Glover and Horton families. He worked for veterinarian Dr. Joe Kelsey for four years. He found his love working and caring for animals. He later went to AI school. He continued to work each day until his eyesight failed him. Cletus married Karolyn Sare in 1962. They were married in his current home. They were blessed with three sons, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Karolyn lost her fight with cancer in 2003. Cletus married Jackie Dorman in 2006. He then had more family enter into his life: three stepsons and six step grandchildren. Cletus loved the land, cattle, and horses. He loved driving his Kabota and Gator to check on fences and just look at his cattle and pastures. His greatest love was going to any event that his grandchildren were in. Watching any baseball game was top of his list. He had the best time watching his grandsons play baseball and being able to go to Idaho and Colorado for their College World Series. Cletus was a member of the Cowboy Church in Apache. He attended until his health failed.
Cletus is survived by his wife, Jackie White, of the home; two sons: Pete White and his wife Jamie and Buck White and his wife Debbie; three stepsons: Eric Dorman and his wife Farah; Kenny Dorman and his wife Laura, and Chris Dorman and his wife Tracy; 13 grandchildren: Claye, Cayde, Dillon, Tucker, Hannah, Trevor, and Cheyenne White and Raylen, Judson, Jhett, Daxton, Grayson, and Madelyn Dorman; three great-grandchildren: Jaxsyn, Haidyn, and McClayne White; his sister, Mary Lynn Julian; his sister-in-law, Dorothy White; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sharon Adamek.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karolyn White; his son, Goober White; his parents: Glenn and Sylvia White; and two brothers: L.G. and Mickey Dean White.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.