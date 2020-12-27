Cleo J. Spearman Reece Bass was born Jan. 30, 1942 in Marshall, Texas to Fred and Mary Spearman. She attended elementary school in Marshall, Texas. She moved to Abilene, Texas and graduated salutation of her class from Woodson High School in 1959. She received Christ at early age and was one of the mothers of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in May 1963 from Langston University at Langston. She moved to Lawton in September 1963 to begin her career. She Married Raymond L. Reece in 1967. This union was blessed with one child, Victor Ramon Reece. She revived her master’s degree from Southwestern State College at Weatherford, in 1968. With further studies at Central state, OSU, OCU, OU, and Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, Texas. She taught at Dunbar and Wilson Elementary School. She retired from Lawton Public School in May 1993 at 50 plus after teaching 30 years. She was the first black teacher at Wilson School. On Aug. 12, 1997, she married Tommy D. Bass a union that continued until her death. She enjoyed fishing, and working sudoku puzzles, watching Thunder basketball games, the Dallas Cowboys football games. She was a life member of the Oklahoma and National Educational Association. She was Golden member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. A member Oklahoma Kappa Delta Pi, charter member Oklahoma the National Sorority of Delta Kapa, and life member of Oklahoma Education Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She departed this life Thursday Dec. 18, 2020 in a local hospital following a short illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, sister, two brothers and stepson.
Survivors include her husband of the home Tommy B. Bass; one son Victor R. Reece Houston, Texas; four grandchildren: Stephen, Stacio, Le Michael and Jevonke; nieces: Twanna Willis Chenryl; Berkley Reece Willis; Boston Willis; nephews: Henry Willis Jr.; David Willis; Corbin Willis.