Life Beginning
Cleo was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Marshall, Texas to Fred Sr and Mary Spearman, being raised in Marshall, Cleo attended elementary school and after her family moved to Abilene, Texas, she attended Woodson High School graduating in 1959 as Salutation of her class. Cleo furthered her education by attending Langston University in Langston, graduating in May 1963 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. In September 1963, Cleo moved to Lawton, to begin her teaching career and began teaching at Dunbar Elementary and later at Wilson Elementary.
In 1967, Cleo and the late Raymond L. Reece were united in matrimony and to this union they were blessed with one child: Victor Ramon Reece.
Continuing her education, Cleo received her Master’s Degree from Southwestern State College at Weatherford, with further studies at: Central State, OSU, OCU, OU and Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, Texas. In 1993 after teaching for 30 years, Cleo retired from Lawton Public Schools.
On Aug. 12, 1997, she married Tommy D. Bass a union that continued until her death. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the “Mother’s Board”.
She enjoyed fishing, working Sudoku puzzles, watching Thunder basketball games, Dallas Cowboy football games, life member of the Oklahoma and National Educational Association, Golden member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Oklahoma Kappa Pi, charter member of the Oklahoma and National Sorority of Delta Kappa, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Life’s Departure
She departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in a local hospital following a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, sister, two brothers, stepson and grandson: JeVante.
Those Who Remain
Husband of the home: Tommy D. Bass; son: Victor R. Reece, Houston, Texas; three grandchildren: Stephen, Stacia, Le Michael; great-grandchild: Rosalina; niece: Twanna Willis (Henry); great-nieces: Berkley Reece Willis, Boston Willis; nephew: Henry Willis, Jr.; Corbin Willis.
Viewing will be Tuesday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Chapel 1005 SW “C’ Ave. Lawton, OK.
Funeral Service for Cleo J. Spearman-Reece-Bass will be Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 SW N.H. Jones Ave. Lawton, OK. under direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Service. Officiating Reverend Dr. James E. Gorham Pastor. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden under direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Service.