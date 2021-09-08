Funeral service for Cleo Gladys (Smith) Harper, 95, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at University Church of Christ with Minister Eric Sharum officiating. Interment will follow at Walters Cemetery Walters.
Cleo passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Public viewing at the funeral home will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Mrs. Harper was born on March 22, 1926 in Bennington, to Thomas Jethro Smith and Aughtie Bell (Keaton). Cleo was the youngest of 13 children. She grew up in Walters area and attended Ahpeatone High School. She married Leonard Elmo Harper on Dec. 26, 1944 in Walters. After farming for several years in the Chattanooga area, they moved their family to Lawton. Elmo opened a TV repair business in which they worked together until retirement. They were married 59 years and were active members in the University Church of Christ.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2004.
She is survived by one sister, Lola Harper of Lawton; four sons: Leonard Harper(Cheryl) of Amarillo, Texas; Loran Harper(Mary) of Amarillo, Texas; Larry Harper( Sylvia) of Ryan; and Lynn Harper(Rhonda) of Lawton; four daughters: Carla Goode(Paul) of Russellville, Arkansas; Joy Starks(Dickie) of Belton, Texas; Denise Mays(Terry) of Katy, Texas and Jennifer Stanzel(Mark) of Arlington, Texas; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren plus a host of other loving family and friends.