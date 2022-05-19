Cleeta Dean Taylor, of Duncan, was born Nov. 17, 1937 in Wewoka, to Cleetis Wayne and Violet Normadean (Hughey) Howell. She passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, with her family at her bedside in Lawton. She was 84.
Services will be held at a later time at the First United Methodist Church in Duncan. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Cleeta graduated from Walters High School. She married William “Bill” Taylor on Dec. 8, 2001. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed greeting people and being an usher. Cleeta sold real estate until 1979 when she went to work at Goodyear-Lawton. She worked as a fork truck driver in curing until her retirement in 1999. After retiring, she volunteered at Duncan Regional Hospital for 15 years, logging more than 4500 hours. She also volunteered with Christians Concerned. Cleeta served as Queen of the Duncan group “Sweet Tarts”. She served as president of a local book club fueled by her love of reading. Her favorite pastimes were antiquing, auctions, garage sales, and traveling. She enjoyed flowers, plants and watching birds. Cleeta enjoyed attending family events near and far. Cleeta was the matriarch of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents.
Cleeta is survived by her husband, Bill of the home; children: Steven and wife Andrea Carney; Stacey Perkins; grandchildren: Robert Carney; Justin and wife Allison Snider; Stephanie and husband Kyle Klaus; great-grandchildren: Lilly and Hazel Klaus; sisters: Jolene and husband Rod Ring; Dorene and husband Mike Parrack; four nieces; nine great nieces; and one great nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter, humane society, or local food bank.