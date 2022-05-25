Memorial service for Clayton Howell Pruitt, 61, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Kirby of Calvary Baptist Church and Daniel Litchford, Chaplain of Comanche County Hospice officiating.
Mr. Pruitt passed away on May 20, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Clayton was born on Sept. 16, 1960 in Lawton, to Buford “Peewee” and Johnnie Helen (Massey) Pruitt. He grew up in Lawton and Geronimo, graduating from Geronimo High School in 1977. While in high school, he was a reporter for the Spanish Club his Senior year. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed playing cards with his best buddy, Derrick and like going for rides to the Wichita Mountains. He often went to the mall where he knew everyone. Clayton’s best friend and love of his life was Kat Lane.
He is survived by his sisters: Connie McDaniel and Lisa Herring, both of Lawton; his niece, Connie Sherrie Herring Gilbert and her husband Jimmy, of Apache; his nephews: Michael Burrow, of Hot Springs, AR; Barry Herring, of Lawton, and Jason Herring, of Lawton; and his great-niece and great-nephews: Anesia Martinez Stephens and her husband Nathan, of Elk City; Staff Sgt. Corey Gilbert, of Italy; Gip Burrow and Hayden Burrow, both of Hot Springs, AR.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Johnnie Pruitt.