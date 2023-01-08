Memorial Service for Clayton Fields will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Ardmore, with Dr. Alton Fannon officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Graveside Service that afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Walters Cemetery.
Clayton Le Roy Fields was born to Mannaseh and Minnie May (Talley) Fields on Jan. 3, 1929 in Wewoka, and departed this life on Jan. 3, 2023 in Ardmore, at the age of 94.
Clayton grew up on a farm in the Geronimo area attending Geronimo School until transferring to Walters his junior year, graduating from Walters High School in 1947. He first worked in the Confidential Film Department at Fort Sill but soon began making mattresses in Walters. He operated Fields Mattress, then Fields Mattress and Furniture and eventually just Fields Furniture. He moved to Ardmore in 1973, working for H.L. Morris Furniture. Clayton married Priscilla (Bailey) Ray on Dec. 16, 1975 making Ardmore their home. He opened Fields Furniture there in 1976, working the business thru June 12, 2013.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Ardmore. Clayton enjoyed buying furniture and loved hunting the deal. He also enjoyed reading and stock trading. As a young businessman he faithfully supported the kids of his town and their fundraisers. He continued his modest yet giving lifestyle throughout his career.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and two sisters; two sons: Charles Layton Fields and John Scott Ray; a grandson, Scott Douglas Fields; and his son-in-law, Dannie Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla of the home; six children: Steven Fields and Christa of Lawton; Denise Smith of Lawton; Delana Huggins and Earl of Walters; Debbie Hudman and Chris of Geronimo; Ruth Ann Harp and Blair of Tulsa, and Chuck Ray and Amanda of LaConner, WA; a brother, Lennel Fields and Patricia of Lawton; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
Memorial Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1505 N. Commerce St., Suite 204, Ardmore, OK 73401.