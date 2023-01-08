Memorial Service for Clayton Fields will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Ardmore, with Dr. Alton Fannon officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Graveside Service that afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Walters Cemetery.

Clayton Le Roy Fields was born to Mannaseh and Minnie May (Talley) Fields on Jan. 3, 1929 in Wewoka, and departed this life on Jan. 3, 2023 in Ardmore, at the age of 94.