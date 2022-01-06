Funeral for Claudine Y. Schooler, 65, Lawton will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Schooler died Dec. 30, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

Recommended for you