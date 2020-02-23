Funeral Services for Claudine Brunt Lee, age 82, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Union Baptist Church (1601 Charles Whitlow Avenue) in Lawton, with Dr. C. W. Whitlow, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.--Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, followed by: Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega, Omega Services from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Claudine departed this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Burial/Interment will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., in Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Claudine Brunt Lee was born to Charlie Rogasta Brunt and Rose Lee (Partee) Brunt on September 9, 1937 in Como, Mississippi. Claudine met and married her longtime love, the late Ernest Lee. They were blessed with three children: Jimmie, Bruce, and Tonia. Claudine traveled around the world as an Army wife, with her husband and children. After Ernest retired from the Army they made Lawton, their home.
Academically, Claudine excelled. She was always searching for new things to learn and share. Claudine earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Cameron University, a Master’s Degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and a Doctorate from the Minnesota Graduate School of Theology. In addition, Dr. Claudine Brunt Lee completed post-graduate work at Liberty University and Walden University.
Dr. Lee was an active citizen in the Lawton-Fort Sill community prior to developing Alzheimer’s. Claudine struggled with the disease for many years. Prior to her decline in health, she was a dedicated member of the Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Delta Kappa International, Cameron alumni Association, the American Business Women’s Association, the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, the American Board of Realtors and Union Baptist Church.
Dr. Lee was not only a loving Army wife and mother, she also was a well-rounded individual. Claudine worked in many capacities throughout her lifetime. She was tenacious and always seeking new challenges. Claudine worked as a Cosmetologist, Med Tech, Office Administrator, Dental Assistant, Teacher, Real Estate Agent/Broker, Adjunct Professor, Counselor, Notary, and Job Corps Principal. Claudine’s last jobs as a Real Estate Broker and Principal at Job Corps brought her exceeding joy. Claudine enjoyed helping people find homes that might not otherwise quality. At the Job Corps, she made a positive impact in helping students achieve their goals and dreams.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors, three children: Jimmie Rucker, Jr., Bruce Rucker, and Tonia Renee Lee, all of Lawton, OK; two daughters-in-law: Brenda Rucker, of Lawton, and Tonisha Rucker of Lawton; her son-in-law, Jon Dave Brundy, of Lawton; two sisters: Sherry Adams, of Denver, CO and Dorothy Brunt Harris of Denver; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces, as well as great nephews and nieces, other family members, in-laws, and many friends.
Her parents Charlie Rogasta Brunt, Sr., and Rosa Lee (Partee) Brunt; her husband, Ernest Lee and her brother, Charlie Rogasta Brunt preceded her in death.