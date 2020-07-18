Funeral service for Claudia Smith, 63, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with her special friend Rev. Donny Crittendon, pastor of First Baptist Church of Cyril, Oklahoma officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Viewing will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until just prior to her service.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens following her service.
Claudia was born in and grew up in Oklahoma City, OK. Claudia married Harold “Lynn” Smith on March 15, 1991 in Lawton and they made their home in Elgin, Oklahoma. Claudia worked in Maintenance for the Elgin Public School System. She was a devoted member of Paradise Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing bead work and working in her yard. Before her husband’s passing, they loved going for rides in their Jeep.
She is survived by her mother in law: Sylvia Smith of Lawton; her brother: Walter Albrecht and his wife Alex; her sister: Kathy Bell; her brothers and sisters in law: Todd and Monica Mindemann & Travis and Kelly Mindemann; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews; and her beloved dogs, Brandy and Jack.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lynn Smith; her parents; and her grandparents.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.