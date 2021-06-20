Memorial service for Claudia I. Bazor will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Claudia I. Bazor, 81, Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Dec. 7, 1939 in Oconee, Illinois to Mennifee R. and Alice (Meyerholz) Williams. Claudia grew up in Illinois and graduated from Waterman High School. She was a military wife and was stationed at Fort Sill where Claudia’s two daughters were born. The family ended up staying in Lawton. Claudia became a cafeteria manager at Park Lane Elementary School in Lawton and was there for 20 plus years before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and picking blackberries with her sisters and making jams and cobblers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
Claudia is survived by daughter, Janice Dickson and husband Ralph of Lawton; five grandchildren: Michael Bazor of Elgin; Mitchell Buttry of Oklahoma City; Kimberly Shorter and husband R.C. of Lawton; Tabitha LeGay of Chickasha; and Courtny LeGay of Lawton; two great-grandchildren: Troy and Jordan Shorter; three sisters: Nancy Powell of Illinois; Cora Moore of Arizona and Ona Golden of Arizona; one brother, Paul Williams and wife Lanette of California and other family members.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Sandra LeGay.
