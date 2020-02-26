Claudia Callins left this earthly plain on February 20, 2020. Claudia was born to Brooke Kirby on December 1999 in Martin, TN. She loved playing softball, riding horses, trying new make up techniques and playing with her baby brothers. She leaves behind her mother Brooke Kirby , 3 brothers Rebel Brown, Maverick Kirby and Dalton Kirby all from Lawton , grandparents Terry and Teresa Overman, Donnie Callins, aunts Victoria Overman and Taylor Overman and the love of her young life Dalton Anderson. She was preceded in death by her father Robbie Gagen and step dad Charles Kirby
Memorial services are yet to be determined but will be in Paris Tn.