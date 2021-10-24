Casting all her cares upon Him knowing He cared for her, Claudia Ann Littlefield Coleman lived out the promise of her favorite Bible verse, and went to be with her Creator on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Ann Coleman, age 86, is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Coleman of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, she leaves her children: Carol (John) Vaughn, Neil (Chris) Coleman, Brooks Coleman, and Kyle Coleman; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ann was born in the house her father built to Elmo and Annabelle Littlefield of Fletcher, on Oct. 11, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Lurland Raibourn and Athlea Strickland, and brother Lloyd Littlefield.
The memorial service will occur on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Anderson Hills at 1674 Eight Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Graduating from Fletcher High School in 1952, Ann had been recognized for her musical talent in piano and voice and her performance in the senior class play. After a chance encounter in Washington, DC, Ann met and married the love of her life, following him across eight states. She continued to use her gifts in music in the churches she attended. At one point she performed the soprano arias in Handel’s Messiah. Later, she had the privilege of directing church drama in various churches. The pinnacle of her directing experiences came at First Baptist Norman in the production of Archibald MacLeish’s JB, the tale of a modern day Job. In the last three decades of her life, she combined her zeal for genealogical and historical research with her creative expression to write an historical novel about the lives of William and Rebeckah Littlefield in The Leaves of Chestnut Ridge.
Even into the final decade of her life, Ann persisted as a creative producer. She played piano solos and duets with Bob for offertory music and took turns accompanying the congregation at the Edenton Methodist Church in Edenton, Ohio. With exuberance, Ann continued to research the pioneer spirit of the next generation of the Littlefield family.
Arrangements are under the direction of TP White & Sons Funeral Home,. For a detailed obituary go to https://www.tpwhite.com/.