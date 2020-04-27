Private family funeral service for Claudette Madolyn Culver will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey, pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The public may view Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Claudette Madolyn Culver, 84, Lawton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home in Lawton.
