Graveside service for Claude “CE” Cross, 83, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Sterling Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Claude E. “CE” Cross was born Feb. 24, 1937 in Sterling, on the family farm to Myles and Ida (Winchester) Cross. He was the ninth of 14 children. He grew up in Sterling where he attended Sterling Public Schools. At the age of 16 he went to work as a bulldozer operator and then at age 18 went to work in Abilene, TX as an oilfield worker. When he was 22, CE got his first job as a carpenter in Albuquerque, NM and then began building homes in Lawton and NE Comanche County at the age of 24. He did this for many years and later owned his own company, Cross Construction in Lawton, providing services as a utility contractor and land developer. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher and loved rodeos no matter when or where they were. Of all the things he enjoyed, CE was the happiest when he was around his friends and family spinning a yarn.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Cross, of the home; his daughter, Gaylene Morris; two stepdaughters: Dena Hicks and Ronda Brady; five sisters: Margie Butler, Florine Sanders, Sharon Cosgrove and her husband Weldon, Darlene Baughn and her husband Phil, and Gwen Delcamp; one brother, Gene Cross; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Myles and Ida Cross; five sisters: Wanda Cross, Norma Beavers, Betty Dickson, Carolyn Halbrooks, and Baby girl Cross; two brothers: James Benjamin Cross and Myles Dewayne Cross; two sons: Monty and Craig Cross; and his stepdaughter, Serita Russell.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.