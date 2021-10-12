Graveside services for Clarene Dawson, 84, of Fletcher, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Clarene May (Martin) Dawson was born April 5, 1937 in Mesa, Arizona to Clarence and Ruby (Sims) Martin. She grew up in Sterling, where she attended high school. After high school, Clarene married Harold Jack Dawson on Nov. 2, 1953. The couple moved around while Jack was in the military but eventually came to Fletcher, where they made their home. The two were married for 61 years when he passed away in 2015. Clarene helped Jack on the farm while raising her children. She loved to cook and was always doing something for her family. One of her favorite things to do was the family’s yearly yard sale where they would all camp out and spend time together. She was a proud Choctaw and loved her Native American heritage. Clarene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by a son, Michael Dawson and his wife Sharon, of Union City; three daughters: Terry Dawson, of Union City; Kimberli Morrison and her husband Perry, of Fletcher; and Jerria Balfour-Grice and her husband Dave, of Norman; a sister, Velta Rieck, of Marlow; six grandchildren: Holly Tate and her husband Trevor; Ryan Dawson and his wife Lacey; Randall Bollinger and his wife Brittany; Matthew Bollinger; Jaclyn Morrison; and Ben Balfour-Grice and his wife Laura; six great-grandchildren; special family friends, the Sam and Naomi Mitchell family; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Ruby Martin; her husband, Harold Jack Dawson; and her sister, Charlene Martin.