Funeral for Clarence William Vache will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Randlett Baptist Church, Randlett, with Rev. Brad Spurlock officiating with burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett. Visitation will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Clarence William Vache was born to Frank William and Bernie Elizabeth (Calloway) Vache east of Temple, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on Aug. 14, 2021 at the age of 93 years, 5 months and 16 days.
Memorial donations can be made to Randlett Baptist Church or the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett.