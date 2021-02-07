On Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 Clarence “Shay” Nichols, son and brother passed away suddenly at the age of 41. He will be remembered by his mother Trisha Dixon (Shaundale) and his four brothers: Terry Dawson (Christine), Michael Dawson, Erwin Jackson (Hawah) and Elridge Carrier (Robert) and his six sisters: Mary Nichols (Marcus), Krystal Bolton (David), Alexandria Uwadiae (Freeman), Tiesha Moreland (Michael) and Brandi and Jazmine Carrier.
He will also be remembered by his numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and all of his extended family and friends.
Clarence was born June 23,1979 in Lawton. He graduated from beauty school in 1992 and spent his life making the world beautiful. He always had a smile on his face and could make almost anyone forget their troubles.
The one thing he loved most in the world was his mother and we should take comfort that he would be content and at peace that he passed before he could know what heartbreak truly felt like.
Clarence memorial will be held at “Breaking New Ground Ministries” Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 11a.m., 898 W. Little York, Houston, Texas 77091