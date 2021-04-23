Funeral for Clarence Mitchell Jr., 67, Lawton, is pending with Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
Mr. Mitchell passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 1:00 am
