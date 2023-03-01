GRANDFIELD — Funeral for Clarence James, 73, of Grandfield will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Grandfield with Reverend Preston King, pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Electra, Texas, officiating.

Mr. James died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Grandfield.

