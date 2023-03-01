GRANDFIELD — Funeral for Clarence James, 73, of Grandfield will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Grandfield with Reverend Preston King, pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Electra, Texas, officiating.
Mr. James died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Grandfield.
Burial will be in Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.
Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Grandfield, OK.
Clarence was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Grandfield to Robert Lee James Sr. and Willie Lee James, one of 14 kids in his family. He attended and graduated from Grandfield Public Schools and graduated from Mortuary School in Dallas, Texas. He was a sergeant in the US Air Force who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
Mr. James married Annie Ruth Jackson on Oct. 2, 1971, at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Grandfield. Their 35-year union brought forth four children with an added bonus son. Upon completing his military duty, he worked in several different career fields. He worked as a ginner at the Grandfield Gin and also worked as a Milk Pasteurizer and Supervisor at Preston Dairy for over 20 years.
He began his journey with the Lord early in life since his father, Robert Lee James, pastored Rose Hill Baptist Church in Grandfield. He became a member of Rising Star Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a deacon for numerous years.
Survivors include two sons: Bradford Dwayne James (Tomeka) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brian Phillip James of Grandfield; two daughters: Yolanda Denise Beal (Emanuel) of Grandfield and Felicia DeAnne James of Lawton, Oklahoma; two sisters: Mary Williams and Wanda James, both of Wichita Falls, Texas; four brothers: Jim Willie James of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lonnie James and David James (Betty) both of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Isaac James (Martha) of Desoto, Texas; brother-in-law, Eugene Jackson (Janifer) of Fort Worth, Texas; 14 grandchildren: James Jr., Misti, Jon, Jacob, Christopher, Y’Yahna, Teajvon, Sarieya, Bryshere, Alexis, Rihanna, Leah, Nevaeh, and Nayeli; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth (of the home); his bonus son, James Edward Jackson Sr.; his parents, Robert Lee James Sr. and Willie Lee James; his brothers: Raymond James, Robert Lee James Jr. and Leo James; his sisters: Jerry Lee Edmond, Ida Couch, Willie Jean White and Dorothy James.