Funeral service for Clarence Dale Dalrymple will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Calvary Assembly of God with Rev. Byron G. Elmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 — 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Clarence Dale Dalrymple, 86, Lawton, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in Lawton. Clarence was born June 17, 1935 in Walters, to Owen and Rosa (Phillips) Dalrymple. In his youth he attended several schools including Walters, Lawton Central High and Fletcher before obtaining his GED in January 1979. He served in the United States Navy from 1953-1957. He worked as a lumberyard man for several years before moving to Hawthorne Aviation at Fort Sill, and later worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 25 years before retiring in 1992. After retirement, Clarence worked gate security at the Lawton Goodyear Plant.
Clarence married Dorothy (Thompson) Agnew on May 15, 1970. This union blended seven children whom they raised to adulthood. Clarence dedicated the past 60 years of his life serving the Lord at Calvary Assembly of God where he labored as a door greeter, bus driver, Sunday School teacher and Royal Rangers sponsor. In his pursuit of his dedication to his church family, he formed many lasting relationships special to him.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 51 years of the home; seven children: Terry Agnew of New York City, New York; Cindy Clements and husband David of New York City, New York; Janice Maxey and husband Jerome of Clinton; Rodney Agnew and wife Gayla of Lawton; Tina Touchet and husband David of Lawton; Darla Brown and husband Ray of Lawton; and Julie Doyle and husband Lloyd of Roanoke, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren; five brothers: Mark Dalrymple and wife Sharon of Duncan; Robert Dalrymple of Rush Springs; Michael Dalrymple and wife Melinda of Lawton; Danny Dalrymple and wife Patty of Florida, and Clifton Dalrymple and wife Janice of Florida, three sisters: Mona Archer and husband Phillip of Lawton; Irene Burrow of Florida, and Linda Werkentein and husband Donald of Shawnee.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, R.D. Brown, two brothers: Douglas Dalrymple and George Daily, and two sisters: Patricia Cooper and Rita Pittman.